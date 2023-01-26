How to change the delay before Apple Mail sends your messages

What happens when you click or tap Send on an email and realize you forgot an attachment, absentmindedly signed a letter to your boss with “all my love,” or suddenly flashed that you typed “pubic” not “public”? Apple added an option in iOS 16/iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura called Undo Send, which is a bit of a misnomer: it’s really “delay until sending.” (For instructions on using it, see our how-to.)

Apple turns this option on by default to 10 seconds. I know, because I never enabled it and both my iPhone and Mac. If you want to disable or change this interval:

In iOS/iPadOS, go to Settings > Mail and tap Undo Send Delay. You can change it to Off or 10, 20, or 30 seconds.

In macOS in the Mail app, choose Mail > Settings > Composing. You can uncheck “Undo send delay,” or check that box and set it to 10, 20, or 30 seconds via a popup menu.

As highlighted in red, you can set the delay for when messages are sent, allowing a quick “unsend.”

Apple thinks 10, 20, or 30 seconds is long enough. For true deliberation, the company should analyze your email and suggest a duration: or some messages, perhaps 30 minutes; others, a lifetime.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Cynthia.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don’t reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.