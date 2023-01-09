Gift yourself a refurbished Macbook Pro in 2023 for under $280

Want to get a jump on those new year’s resolutions? How about some new-to-you tech that can also help save the planet? Buying refurbished tech slows the cycle of wasted materials, and this 13.3″ Apple Macbook Pro makes it even more enticing now that it’s priced below $280.

This used but refurbished 2012 laptop has been restored to full working order, which means it comes with its Intel Core i5 processor and all the features that made it a workhorse when it was first launched. That includes 500 GB of HDD storage that can hold a huge library of documents, family photos, full movies, and other media. The 720p camera is great for FaceTime or remote meetings, and you can get plenty of work done at home or abroad with the 7-hour battery life.

This refurbished Macbook was already on sale for $150 off the regular price of $299, but you can now get it while supplies last for $279.99.

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 4GB 500GB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) – $299.99

