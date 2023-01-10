Get your privacy back with 74% off this seriously fast VPN

By this time, we all know the bare minimum we need out of a VPN. The trick is finding one that can deliver all the security and anonymity we expect without slowing us down – and that’s what really sets HideAway VPN apart from the crowd.

Not only does the service boast an arsenal of torrent-friendly servers in locations around the world, but it also gives you access to them at speeds of up to seven times what other VPNs can provide. That’s a huge boost in productivity for those of us that need to multitask on the web while still maintaining our safety.

HideAway is easy to use even if it’s your first VPN. Sign up, and you’ll be able to mask your IP address, giving you access to geo-restricted content while simultaneously throwing hackers and data-tracking bots off your trail. That’s on top of additional features like a built-in kill switch and DNS leak protections.

Want to try it for yourself? Lifetime subscriptions to HideAway VPN are now priced at $49.99, nearly 75% off the original MSRP.

HideAway VPN: Lifetime Subscription – $49.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.