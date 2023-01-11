How much is an iPad? Find out in our iPad price comparison

We love iPads. Apple’s tablets have been the industry leader practically since their introduction in 2010, redefining the entire space and pretty much wiping out all competition. So, it’s a great idea to buy one – but which one? You’ll find six different models on the Apple Store, not to mention various configurations that offer different storage and connectivity options. To make the muddied waters a bit clearer, here’s our quick guide to what it will cost you to buy a new iPad, and the best way to save money.

A bit of bad news to start – in October 2022 Apple increase prices across the iPad range outside the U.S. so if you are based in the U.K, Canada, Australia, or elsewhere the prices are higher now than they were.

How much is the cheapest iPad?

For many years now, the standard iPad has been the cheapest model in the range. In the current catalogue though, Apple has done something different. While the 10.2-inch iPad 9th generation remains the cheapest, there is also an iPad 10th generation model available, albeit with a larger 10.9-inch screen thanks to a redesign, and a higher price tag. So, if you want the least expensive version of Apple’s tablet you’ll need the 2021 iPad 9th generation model. It’s also the last iPad to offer a Home button, so if you want one of those then this is the iPad for you.

It is also possible to save money on other iPads if you’d prefer a larger screen. You can buy cheaper iPads from Apple’s Refurbished Store. These iPads have been refurbished, but come with a one year warranty. Another option is not to buy your iPad from Apple, but to look for deals one of the various Apple resellers. We track deals on all the iPads–to find out who has the best deal on the iPad you want check out our round ups of the best iPad deals this month: iPad deals, iPad mini deals, iPad Air deals, iPad Pro deals.

If you aren’t sure which iPad is best for you read our guide to choosing the best iPad.

iPad (9th generation) price

The 9th generation iPad, which arrived in 2021, comes with wither 64GB or 256GB storage. There is also a more expensive cellular option. Prices start at $329/£369.

Apple iPad 10.2in (2021) Read our review MSRP: $329 (64GB) | $479 (256GB) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPad (9th gen) costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPad (10.2in, 9th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi – $329 / £369 / A$549 / CA$449

iPad (10.2in, 9th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $479 / £549 / A$799 / CA$649

iPad (10.2in, 9th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $459 / £549 / A$779 / CA$629

iPad (10.2in, 9th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $609 / £699 / A$1,029 / CA$829

iPad (10th generation) price

As we pointed out above, the standard iPad introduced in 2022 is the tenth generation model. It features a design similar to that of the iPad Air (5th generation). That means there’s no Home button, but rather a full screen approach that uses the same gestures controls as all the other modern iPads. This move gives the new tablet a bigger 10.9-inch display, much improved cameras over the generation it succeeds, 5G support for Cellular models, plus the introduction of some fun colours on the case. It also means a substantial price hike. Prices start at $449/£499.

10.9-inch iPad (2022) Read our review MSRP: $449 (64GB) | $599 (256GB) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPad (10th gen) costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPad (10th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi – $449 / £499 / A$749 / CA$599

iPad (10th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $599 / £679 / A$999 / CA$799

iPad (10th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $599 / £679 / A$999 / CA$799

iPad (10th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $749 / £859 / A$1,249 / CA$999

How much is the iPad mini?

If you want something a little smaller, that still packs a mighty punch, then the iPad mini (6th generation) is the way to go. This pocket rocket costs nearly the same as the larger iPad 10th generation, but offers a newer processor (A15 Bionic rather than A14 Bionic), higher resolution display, plus support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil (the 10th gen iPad only support the 1st gen Pencil). It starts at $499/£569.

Apple iPad mini (2021) Read our review MSRP: $499 (64GB) | $649 (256GB) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPad mini (6th gen) costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPad mini (6th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi – $499 / £569 / A$829 / CA$679

iPad mini (6th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $649 / £749 / A$1,079 / CA$879

iPad mini (6th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $649 / £749 / A$1,079 / CA$879

iPad mini (6th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $799 / £929 / A$1,329 / CA$1,079

How much is the iPad Air?

While the 10th generation iPad may be a tribute to the design of its more expensive siblings, the iPad Air is the real deal that will be the best choice for those who want an excellent balance of performance and price. It features the powerful M1 processor, which means it will cope with pretty much anything you throw at it. Basically, it’s an iPad Pro without the ProMotion feature, which most people won’t notice. Prices start at $599/£669.

Apple iPad Air (2022) Read our review MSRP: $599(64GB) | $749 (256GB) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the iPad Air (5th gen) costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPad Air (5th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi – $599 / £669 / A$999 / CA$799

iPad Air (5th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $749 / £849 / A$1,249 / CA$999

iPad Air (5th generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $749 / £849 / A$1,249 / CA$999

iPad Air (5th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $899 / £1,029 / A$1,499 / CA$1,199

How much is the iPad Pro?

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Those looking for the most premium of iPads will find the end of their quest in the Pro section of the Apple Store. The iPad Pro comes in two variants, iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch, both of which boast the M2 processor, ProMotion displays with a high refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling, twin rear cameras, Thunderbolt/USB 4 support, Face ID and storage options that go all the way up to 2TB. The size of the screen isn’t the only difference between these two iPads though.

If you want the ultimate iPad you’ll need a healthy bank account balance, as you can see below:

11-inch iPad Pro price

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799/$999, which is a significant saving on the 12.9-inch model. However, while many of the features are identical, it does lack the Liquid Retina XDR display of the 12.9-inch model, and with it the XDR brightness.

11-inch iPad Pro (2022) MSRP: $799 (128GB, Wi-Fi only) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the 11-inch iPad Pro (4th gen) costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi – $799 / £899 / A$1,399 / CA$1,099

generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi – $799 / £899 / A$1,399 / CA$1,099 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $899 / £1,019 / A$1,579 / CA$1,229

generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $899 / £1,019 / A$1,579 / CA$1,229 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi – $1,099 / £1,249 / A$1,929 / CA$1,499

generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi – $1,099 / £1,249 / A$1,929 / CA$1,499 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi – $1,499 / £1,699 / A$2,629 / CA$2,039

generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi – $1,499 / £1,699 / A$2,629 / CA$2,039 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 2TB, Wi-Fi – $1,899 / £2,149 / A$3,329 / CA$2,579

generation) 2TB, Wi-Fi – $1,899 / £2,149 / A$3,329 / CA$2,579 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $999 / £1,079 / A$1,649 / CA$1,299

generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $999 / £1,079 / A$1,649 / CA$1,299 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,099 / £1,199 / A$1,829 / CA$1,429

generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,099 / £1,199 / A$1,829 / CA$1,429 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,299 / £1,429 / A$2,179 / CA$1,699

generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,299 / £1,429 / A$2,179 / CA$1,699 iPad Pro 11-inch (4 th generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,699 / £1,879 / A$2,879 / CA$2,239

generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,699 / £1,879 / A$2,879 / CA$2,239 iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation) 2TB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,899 / £2,329 / A$3,579 / CA$2,779

12.9-inch iPad Pro price

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099/$1,299, which is a significant increase compared to the 11-inch model. Other than the larger screen this iPad Pro offers a Liquid Retina XDR display with XDR brightness (1,000 nits max full screen, 1,600 nits peak). Where the 11-inch iPad Pro is 4th generation, the 12.9in model is now in it’s 6th generation.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) Read our review MSRP: $1,099 (128GB, Wi-Fi only) Best Prices Today:

Here’s how much the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th gen) costs if you buy one from Apple:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi – $1,099 / £1,249 / A$1,899 / CA$1,499

generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi – $1,099 / £1,249 / A$1,899 / CA$1,499 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $1,199 / £1,369 / A$2,079 / CA$1,629

generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi – $1,199 / £1,369 / A$2,079 / CA$1,629 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi – $1,399 / £1,599 / A$2,429 / CA$1,899

generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi – $1,399 / £1,599 / A$2,429 / CA$1,899 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi – $1,799 / £2,049 / A$3,129 / CA$2,439

generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi – $1,799 / £2,049 / A$3,129 / CA$2,439 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 2TB, Wi-Fi – $2,199 / £2,499 / A$3,829 / CA$2,979

generation) 2TB, Wi-Fi – $2,199 / £2,499 / A$3,829 / CA$2,979 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,299 / £1,429 / A$2,149 / CA$1,699

generation) 128GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,299 / £1,429 / A$2,149 / CA$1,699 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,399 / £1,549 / A$2,329 / CA$1,829

generation) 256GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,399 / £1,549 / A$2,329 / CA$1,829 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,599 / £1,779 / A$2,679 / CA$2,099

generation) 512GB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,599 / £1,779 / A$2,679 / CA$2,099 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6 th generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,999 / £2,229 / A$3,399 / CA$2,639

generation) 1TB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $1,999 / £2,229 / A$3,399 / CA$2,639 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation) 2TB, Wi-Fi & Cellular – $2,399 / £2,679 / A$4,099 / CA$3,179

So, there you have it, a comprehensive look at how the current iPad range lines up. If you’re looking for a bargain, then be sure to check out the guides below for the best iPad deals.