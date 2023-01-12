Love your iPhone? Protect it with a clear Mkeke case

Apple designs beautiful phones, but once you have put an iPhone in a case it can be hard to tell its an iPhone. You know you have to protect it from bumps and scratches, but how can you do so without hiding it away? You need a clear case. However, not all clear cases are created equal, some can be prone to yellowing, some offer no real protection, while others are constructed from shockproof materials and have been stringently tested to withstand the worst accidents.

Here’s what to look for if you want to make sure that your case protects and shows off your iPhone at its best.

1. Choose a case that won’t yellow: Clear cases can suffer from yellowing over time due to UV light and heat, but some manufacturers have developed materials that won’t degrade in this way. To avoid this issue look for a case made from polycarbonate rather than silicon, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or acrylic. For example, Mkeke cases are made from anti-yellowing polycarbonate.

2. Choose a non-slip case: Make sure that the material your iPhone case is made from isn’t slippery – you don’t want it to easily slip out of your hand or back pocket. Some kinds of material are more grippy than others. Some polycarbonate cases can be a bit smooth and therefore slippery, but manufacturers like Mkeke give their cases a texture to make it easier to grip and comfortable to hold.

3. Make sure the case offers extra protection: You want a case that protects your iPhone with raised edges around the screen and cameras and bumpers around the edge so that if you drop it your iPhone it is well protected. Mkeke cases feature airbags on the four corners that add an additional 3.9mm of thickness to shield the phone if you drop it, without adding unnecessary bulk. There’s also raised edges around the cameras and the screen which should protect those elements of the phone from impacts and scratches.

4. Check that the charging ports and other elements of the case line up accurately with your iPhone. Sometimes it doesn’t look like there is any major differences between iPhone generations, but if the charging port and other controls move a fraction it can mean a case won’t fit. 5. Make sure the case is easy to put on and remove: There’s nothing more frustrating than a case that is painful to put on or remove from your iPhone. Some cases don’t allow MagSafe charging, which may mean you need to remove the case in order to do that, other cases stop your iPhone fitting in a dock like you might use in your car, if you need to remove the case make sure it won’t cause you to break your fingers! Mkeke cases are easy to remove.

