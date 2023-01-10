Take $400 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro in fresh 2023 low

There are new MacBook Pro models on the way in 2023, but why wait when you can save big now: Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro processor and 512GB of storage for $1,600, a savings of $400 and the best price we’ve seen in 2023.

This configuration has an M1 Pro processor with an 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU (versus a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU on the more expensive models), but otherwise, it’s the same, with a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 17-hour battery life, and a ton of ports, including MagSafe for charging, HDMI, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

In our review of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, we called it a laptop “truly built for professionals who make the highest demands of their hardware.” The last time we saw this model drop so low was during Black Friday, so it’s definitely a great deal. And with the new model only expected to be a little faster, there’s no better time to buy one.