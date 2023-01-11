Home / Software / News
Apple Maps is about to get a lot more useful after you get to where you’re going

Apple Business Connect is a new free tool will let business offers reservations, orders, and promotions.
Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld JAN 11, 2023 8:40 am PST
Apple business connect Maps place cards
Image: Apple

Apple’s built-in apps like Maps and Messages can provide helpful information about businesses in your area, but what if you own a business–how do you manage the content that’s being shown? Apple on Wednesday unveiled a way to do that with Apple Business Connect, a free tool that business owners can use to claim and customize their location place cards for Apple Maps, Messages, Siri, Wallet, and other apps.

But Maps is where Business Connect will be most useful. Basic information such as the business name, address, and description can be edited, and users will also be able to add logos and photos. New “actions” such as reservations, orders, and special promotions will be able to be added, and businesses can also incorporate actions with online services such as Instacart, Booking.com, and OpenTable.

Apple Business Connect

Business owners can now customize their identity across Apple’s apps, including Maps, Messages, and Wallet.

Apple

Additionally, Apple has added a new feature called Showcases that can be used to promote incentives, discounts, and more. Showcases will first be available in the U.S., with more countries being added in the coming months. Users will see a new “From the business” section that will list any promotions.

To use Business Connect, you must register with an Apple ID at the Apple Business Connect website on a desktop computer or laptop. Apple will need to verify the business before users can access the place card information. If a business has multiple locations, Apple offers the Business Connect API that can deliver information at scale through listing management agencies such as Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.

, Senior Editor

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

