New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods in pipeline, according to report

A raft of new AirPods–including a cheaper set targeted at a $99 price point, and the long-awaited second edition of the AirPods Max–is in the pipeline and slated for a launch in 2024 or 2025, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

The widely respected leaker-analyst tweeted Thursday a series of comments and predictions related to Apple’s AirPods business. As usual for Kuo, he focused on the supply-chain perspective, but his tweets also revealed a number of snippets that will be of interest to Apple customers eagerly awaiting news on upcoming launches.

“The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in [the second half of 2024] or [the first half of 2025],” Kuo wrote, adding that the launches would include a budget set of AirPods and the second-gen AirPods Max.

The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 12, 2023

The original AirPods Max came out in December 2020, more than two years ago, and pundits have speculated ever since about when Apple will release their successors. In contrast with the company’s flagship iPhones, which are refreshed once a year, its iPads (usually every year to 18 months) or its more popular Macs (every two years or less), the AirPods have frequently been left alone for two and a half years or more with no announcements whatsoever.

AirPods 1: Sept 2016

AirPods 2: March 2019

AirPods 3: October 2021

AirPods Pro 1: October 2019

AirPods Pro 2: September 2022

AirPods Max 1: December 2020

AirPods Max 2: ???

This is all the more mystifying because the AirPods product line, which in general has been exceptionally lucrative for Apple, has suffered dips in sales as individual models age. It’s hard to see why Apple doesn’t pre-emptively stop this by updating the devices every two years or less, but there’s no sign that the company will change its policy, particularly for the premium Max models.

The news of a budget set of AirPods, however, potentially priced as low as $99, is highly interesting. This isn’t a completely new idea, following a report earlier this month, and reports from 2020 that referred to AirPods Pro Lite as being in the pipeline at Apple, but it’s reassuring to get corroboration from a source as trusted as Kuo. The so-called AirPods Lite would give access to a market Apple hasn’t previously tapped, while stimulating interest that may have dipped in the lengthy period since the last update… although at this rate it sounds like we’ll be waiting for the Lite models so long that the others will be overdue for a refresh at the same time.