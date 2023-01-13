Home / iPhone
Did Samsung really go full iPhone with the Galaxy S23?

The latest leaked renders look very familiar.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld JAN 13, 2023 2:30 am PST
Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14
Image: WinFuture/Apple

On February 1, Samsung will unveil its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S23, which will feature the latest camera, chip, and communication innovations Android has to offer. Samsung will tout its impressive zoom capabilities, speed, and battery life, but it’ll be hard to ignore one simple fact: It looks an awful lot like an iPhone 14.

Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14

It’s hard not to see the resemblance.

WinFuture/Apple

More than usual, even. Galaxy phones and iPhones have long borrowed features and design cues from each other–we’ll admit, Samsung was the first to have a large screen and a camera cutout–but this year it seems more egregious. In a leak shared by WinFuture, we get a clear look at the Galaxy S23 as Samsung will present it on its website, and you can clearly see the iPhone inspiration, right down to the wallpaper.

Samsung is reportedly going with a familiar color scheme this year, with black, purple, green, and white rounding out the options. Like the iPhone 14 Pro, the shades are muted, the antennae lines and frame peek over the sides, and any trace of originality–like last year’s camera housing–is gone. Samsung resisted the urge to position the cameras inside a square bump, but otherwise, it’s very hard to tell the phones apart in renders. Take away the Dynamic Island, in fact, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14

The leaked renders of the Galaxy S23 look very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro–especially if you take away the Dynamic Island.

WinFuture/Apple

Of course, Samsung fans will yell about how Apple copied Galaxy phones and that they’re different enough, but the whole thing just feels lazy. But hey, if you’ve ever wanted an iPhone that runs Android, you may soon have your chance.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

