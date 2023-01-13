This highly-touted PDF editor is temporarily on sale for less than $40

If you’re going to share a document, then you’d be wise to send it in PDF format. PDFs, after all, perfectly preserve all the elements of the document — including the font and layout — so it’s viewed as originally intended. The only downside to using PDFs is they aren’t exactly easy to edit, but that little problem is simple to solve with a utility like PDF Reader Pro For Mac.

PDF Reader Pro for Mac makes editing PDF documents totally easy. You just open the document and change text, remove or add images, make annotations, or place hyperlinks. And that’s just for starters. Then you can use it to convert those PDFs into iWork or MS Word compatible files, or change them into JPGs, PNGs, and even HTML files so you can use it with practically anything. It’s an all-in-one PDF editing and conversion package that no Mac user should be without.

PDF Reader Pro for Mac is so popular, in fact, that it’s been installed on over 60 million devices around the world. And even TechRadar called it the best PDF reader for Mac computers in 2020, which is high praise indeed. Interested in giving it a try? Then now’s the perfect time since you get it for 33 percent off the regular price, just $39.99.

PDF Reader Pro For Mac – $39.99

Prices subject to change.