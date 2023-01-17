Type in comfort with this fully configurable Mac keyboard

When you’re trying to boost your efficiency at work, start with your primary input device: In other words, your hands. A quality keyboard can make a world of difference, and the Matias Programmable Ergo Pro comes with a modular setup that allows you to configure it for the way you type.

By simply deploying or retracting legs under the keyboard, you can lay it flat, tilt it towards you, or “tent” the middle so that your fingers work at a slight angle. Making these simple changes can let you work faster and reduce the risk of carpal tunnel in some users. You can even split the keyboard entirely in two if that suits your style.

On top of that, the Matias comes with a ton of other bells and whistles that power typists will love. The keytops are sculpted for maximum comfort and are laser-etched so the characters won’t wear away. There are handy shortcuts for media controls and a quiet-click switch that will put your keyboard into stealth mode.

Want to try it out for yourself? Right now, you can get the Matias Programmable Ergo Pro Keyboard for $220.

Matias Programmable Ergo Pro Keyboard – $220

See Deal

Prices subject to change.