Always be charged up with the Piston Connect

While some aspects of Apple’s strategy are up for debate, MagSafe has taken the stress and the confusion out of charging. The Piston Connect Mag Charging Cable is a MagSafe-compatible charger that gives you more options for keeping your iPhone topped up without worrying about a loose connector.

The Piston works with the iPhone 12 and 13 as well as other Qi-enabled devices. The USB-A connector lets you jack into any power source or charger. It’s built with a brushed aluminum casing in graphite grey and a braided nylon cord for a rugged construction you can take anywhere. A flexible connector housing helps prevent breaks and fraying, while the 1.5-meter cord gives you plenty of space. An LED indicator shows your charging status at a glance.

Keeping your phone topped up shouldn’t be something you worry about. This MagSafe-compatible charging cable offers both plenty of power and peace of mind for $29.99.

Piston Connect Mag MagSafe Compatible Charging Cable – $29.99

