iOS 16.3 is here with these features and crucial bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 16.3 to all users with several new features, fixes, and security updates for all iPhones running iOS 16. Users can update to the latest version on their iPhone and iPad in the Software Update tab in the General section of the Settings app.

iOS 16.3 isn’t a huge release but it does bring a few notable features, including the release of Advanced Data Protection for users outside the U.S. In conjunction with watchOS 9.3, it adds the new Unity watch face and wallpaper in celebration of Black History Month. It also adds support for the new 2nd-generation HomePod coming February 3, as well as a few new features for the first-gen HomePod and HomePod mini, such as temperature sensor readings (mini only), remastered ambient sounds, a new Siri confirmation sound, and new audio tuning for spoken word content like podcasts.

It also brings two anticipated bug fixes. One will repair whatever causing horizontal lines to appear when some iPhone 14 devices restart, and it should restore the Home app upgrade that was pulled in December. The latter fix may not appear initially but should roll out to users over the coming weeks since Apple included it in the latest beta.

According to the release notes, several other smaller features and fixes are also part of the update:

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

The update also includes a dozen security fixes, including a serious Kernel bug that could allow an app to “execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges” and a Screen Time flaw that could allow an app “to access information about a user’s contacts.”