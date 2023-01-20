Rare preorder sale will save you $50 on the new M2 Pro MacBook Pro

The new MacBook Pros don’t ship until Tuesday, but you can preorder one right now and save. Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,950 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,450, a savings of $49 each and a rare sale before they even hit shelves.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have Apple’s newest M2 Pro processor, though the 14-inch has a version with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU while the 16-inch model’s chip has a 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU. Both models have the same gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness in 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch sizes.

Otherwise, the new MacBook Pros have slightly better battery life (18 hours on the 14-inch model and 22 hours on the 16-inch model), HDMI 2.1, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so if you were already planning on ordering one, go grab these savings now.