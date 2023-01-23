The iPhone 15 just got a super exciting rumor of a ‘very beautiful’ redesign

If the new Macs and HomePod announced last week didn’t satiate your appetite for Apple news, maybe these new iPhone 15 rumors will: A well-known Twitter leaker has spilled the most exciting details yet about Apple’s next iPhone.

ShrimpApplePro claims a source has seen the design of the iPhone 15 series and can share a few details. As expected, the sizes offered will be the same as the iPhone 14 range, with two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models, and the Dynamic Island will reportedly be coming to all four of them.

Well I have the result for the display design of the iPhone 15 series.

– all iPhone 15 series will have the same display sizes as iPhone 14 series

– pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is curve — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) January 21, 2023

Now for the interesting stuff. ShrimpApplePro says that while the iPhone 15 will still have a flat display, all models will adopt “curve edges,” a design style not seen since the iPhone 11. They also say the Pro models will “have thinner bezels” than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. And the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is rumored to be rebranded as an iPhone 15 Ultra, is “very beautiful,” according to ShrimpApplePro’s source.

With slimmer bezels and curved edges, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will look very close to an all-screen design. ShrimpApplePro says the design will “create the same effect” as on the Apple Watch, which gives the illusion that the display has no bezels at all.

The iPhone is certainly overdue for a new design. While Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 and shrunk the notch with the iPhone 13, the overall design hasn’t changed much since the iPhone 12. It’s the longest the iPhone has gone without a significant change to its design, so we expect the iPhone 15 to shake things up.

A curved design like the Apple Watch sounds like a fantastic change for the iPhone, and along with the other rumors we’ve heard—USB-C, periscope zoom, and a titanium frame for the new Ultra model—the iPhone 15 could be Apple’s most exciting release in years.