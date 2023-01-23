Save $500 on all MacBook Pro models in massive Amazon blowout sale

The new M2 MacBook Pro hit shelves tomorrow with the same prices as the M1 models, starting at $1,999 for the 14-inch model and $2,499 for the 16-inch one. But if you don’t mind the older model, you can save a bundle. Amazon is selling several configurations of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro for $500 off in a massive clearance sale.

These are the models that are on sale and in stock

The difference between these M1 models and the newer MacBook Pro isn’t huge. With the exception of the newer processor, you’ll get about an hour more of battery life, faster Wi-Fi (6E vs 6), newer Bluetooth (5.3 vs 5.0), and HDMI 2.1, which lets you connect higher-end displays. But otherwise, the models are the same, with a gorgeous 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, an incredible keyboard, and an array of ports, including MagSafe for charging, an SD card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

We don’t know how long these prices will remain this low—or how long it’ll take to sell out—so if you want one you should jump at the opportunity.