Charge, stream, and transfer with this 14-in-1 USB docking station

While the growing variety and quality of Apple gear is great, it leaves a challenge to be met: How are we going to charge all this cool stuff and get our photos off of it? The mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station answers that question with all the ports you could ever need.

On the USB side, you’ve got seven ports, with three USB 3.2 ports, three USB 2,0, and a type C with up to 10Gbps transfer rates and fast charging up to 7.5w. The other seven include an HDMI 2.1 and DP1.4 for monitors, a 100W power-delivery pass-through for laptops, an RJ45 Ethernet port, an SD reader, and a MicroSD reader. It even has a 3.5 aux jack for headphones and other tools.

As our collection of tech grows, we need more tools to manage it. This 14-port docking station meets all your transfer and management needs for $199.99, 20% off the $249.99 MSRP.

mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station – $199.99

Prices subject to change.