Improve video content creation with this budget friendly 4K camera drone

Experts predicted that video streaming would comprise over 80 percent of all web traffic by 2022. That means, if you market a business on the web, then you’d be wise to start integrating video into your strategy. And one of the better tools to have on hand for high-quality production is a camera-equipped drone like the Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro.

The Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro is a budget-friendly, 4K camera drone that’s capable of taking breathtaking footage. It’s easy to use, has safety features — such as a one-key return button — for ensured safety, and you can connect it to your phone so you can see what the drone is capturing in real-time. Basically, if you’re new to drone technology and are interested in adding aerial video to your marketing content, then this is a great way to get started.

And right now is a perfect time to get it. That’s because, if you purchase a Ninja Dragon Phantom K Pro, you’ll also get a Blade X Pro drone for free. That’s two camera-equipped drones for the price of one which lets you take your video content to an even higher level. And since the package is on sale this week for just $179.99 — over half off the regular price — it’s more affordable than ever.

