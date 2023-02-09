Sharpen your digital artwork with this vector graphics Mac utility

Macs have been the preferred computer for artists and graphic designers for decades, and as the hardware improves, the software on your Mac should keep up. Super Vectorizer Pro upgrades your Mac with a third-party tool that converts over 70 formats into vector graphics.

If you’ve ever zoomed in on an image and seen jagged lines, that’s because it’s using raster graphics, imagining an image as a rectangular matrix with squares filled in. Vector graphics replace that with drawn geometric shapes. Vector graphics are easy to scale, sharper in close-up since they don’t need to fill in pixels, and offer more precision. Super Vectorizer Pro does it in a click, and you can set your own anchor points, choose from several types of vectors, and even delineate segments for sharper graphics.

If you’ve got a Mac, you have a powerful art tool. This vector graphics tool expands its capabilities for $19.99, 66% off the $59.99 MSRP.

