The 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is up to $200 off in all-time low sale

Amazon is slashing up to $200 off Apple's biggest tablet.
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld JAN 24, 2023 8:34 am PST
If you want Apple’s best tablet, the unquestionable leader is the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. And today it’s cheaper than ever. Amazon has discounted several configurations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro by as much as $200 off. Here are the models on sale:

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro isn’t just Apple’s biggest tablet—it also has its best screen, with a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. It’s also got an M2 chip, Face ID, and excellent battery life, as well as Wi-Fi 6E, a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 port,  and second-gen Apple Pencil support.

This model was just updated in October and these are the best prices we’ve seen. So if you want Apple’s biggest, best, and brightest tablet, go grab one now and save a bundle.

