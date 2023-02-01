How to connect an 8K display to your Mac

Until recently, Macs didn’t work with 8K displays/TVs. That’s because Macs had HDMI 2.0 ports that only supports one display with up to 4K resolution at 60Hz and capped Thunderbolt display connections at 6K. With the release of the new M2 Mac mini and 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple upgraded the HDMI implementation to version 2.1, which allows users to connect an 8K display at 60Hz.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure it works properly with your Mac.

How to connect an 8K display via HDMI to a Mac