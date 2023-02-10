This Microsoft Office for Mac package turns your Mac into a cross-platform powerhouse for under $50

In 1990, the Cincinnati Reds were baseball’s world champions. “Ghost” and “GoodFellas” topped the box office. And a meteor clipped the planet Earth. We were fine, though. Against all that action in October 1990, it would have been easy to overlook the launch of a new home software package called Microsoft Office.

Three decades later, the Reds are terrible and the stars of those films may have left us, but Microsoft Office is still recognized as one of the top online productivity tools anywhere. And because of that ubiquitous status, running Office and its various apps is usually just as important for an iOS user as it is for a Windows user.

With this Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac collection, your Mac will have a lifetime pass to all of Office’s most vital tools.

All the Office favorites are included, featuring six of the suite’s best and brightest apps for handling all of your data, documents, communications, presentations, and more.

From word processing with Word to spreadsheet maintenance with Excel, from presentations with PowerPoint to staying connected with Outlook, these programs all run seamlessly inside the Mac domain and function just like native apps. If you need to update your coworker’s Excel doc or edit text from your brother’s Word file, you’ll be able to open, edit and make any updates to that work just like it was originally created on a Mac.

And since it’s all digital, all you have to do after making the purchase is download, offering instant access to each of the apps.

Regularly $349, this Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac access is now available for hundreds off the retail price, tricking out your Mac for only $49.99 while this deal lasts.

Prices subject to change