Apple updated billions of products this week—here’s everything they got

Just a week after dropping new Mac minis, MacBook Pros, and a 2nd-gen HomePod, Apple turned its attention to software this week, pushing out a dozen software updates for early every device it sells. In case you missed any of them, you can catch up here.

iPhone

iOS 16.3

Devices: iPhone 8 and later, iPhone X and later, iPhone SE (2nd gen) and later

Security updates: 12

Notable new features: Security keys for Apple ID; Advanced Data Protection for users outside the U.S.; support for 2nd gen HomePod

iOS 15.7.3

Devices: iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone SE (1st generation)

Security updates: 5

Notable new features: None

iOS 12.5.7

Devices: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus

Security updates: 1

Notable new features: None

Foundry

iPad

iPadOS 16.3

Devices: iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (3rd gen) and later, iPad (5th gen) and later, and iPad mini (5th gen) and later

Security updates: 12

Notable new features: Security keys for Apple ID; Advanced Data Protection for users outside the U.S.; support for 2nd gen HomePod

iPadOS 15.7.3

Devices: iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th gen), and iPod touch (7th gen)

Security updates: 5

Notable new features: None

iOS 12.5.7

Devices: iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3

Security updates: 1

Notable new features: None

Foundry

Mac

macOS Ventura 13.2

Devices: Mac Studio, Mac Pro (2019 and later), MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2017 and later), Mac mini (2018 and later), iMac (2017 and later), MacBook (2017), and iMac Pro

Security updates: 22

Notable new features: Support for security keys for Apple ID; Advanced Data Protection for users outside the U.S.

macOS Monterey 12.6.3

Devices: Mac Pro (2013), MacBook Air (Early 2015, 2017), MacBook Pro (Early 2015, 2016), Mac mini (Late 2014-2017), iMac (Late 2015-2016), MacBook (Early 2016)

Security updates: 14

Notable new features: None

macOS Big Sur 11.7.3

Devices: MacBook Air (Mid 2013, Early 2014), MacBook Pro (Late 2013, Mid 2014), iMac (2014), MacBook (2015)

Security updates: 7

Notable new features: None

Safari 16.3

Devices: Mac Pro (2013), MacBook Air (Mid 2013-2017), MacBook Pro (Late 2013-2016), Mac mini (Late 2014-2017), iMac (Mid 2014-2016), MacBook (2015, Early 2016)

Security updates: 2

Notable new features: None

Foundry

Apple Watch

Devices: Apple Watch Series 4 and later, Apple Watch SE and later, Apple Watch Ultra

Security updates: 11

Notable new features: Unity Mosaic watch face

Dominik Tomaszewski / Foundry

Apple TV

tvOS 16.3

Devices: Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Security updates: 10

Notable new features: None

Foundry

HomePod

Devices: HomePod (1st gen), HomePod mini

Security updates: None

Notable new features: Temperature and humidity sensor (HomePod mini), remastered ambient sounds, Updated volume controls (HomePod)

Foundry

iPod touch

iOS 12.5.7

Devices: iPod touch (6th gen)

Security updates: 1

Notable new features: None