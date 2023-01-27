Brighten your desktop with a whopping $300 off the Apple Studio Display

Apple’s Studio Display is a gorgeous monitor that brings features you can’t find anywhere else, including spatial audio and Center Stage, but it comes at a steep price. Today it’s a lot less as Amazon is selling the Apple Studio Display for $1,300, a savings of $299 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Studio Display is an excellent monitor with a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness, True Tone, and P3 wide color. It also has a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, three USB-C ports with enough power to charge a MacBook, a Thunderbolt port to connect to your Mac, and a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio.

In our review, we called it “an affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR,” but still lamented its high price compared to other 27-inch monitors. So if you want one, go grab it while the price is still low.