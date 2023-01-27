Home / Accessories
Brighten your desktop with a whopping $300 off the Apple Studio Display

Amazon is selling Apple’s newest monitor for $1,300, a new all-time low.
Michael Simon
JAN 27, 2023
Apple’s Studio Display is a gorgeous monitor that brings features you can’t find anywhere else, including spatial audio and Center Stage, but it comes at a steep price. Today it’s a lot less as Amazon is selling the Apple Studio Display for $1,300, a savings of $299 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Studio Display is an excellent monitor with a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness, True Tone, and P3 wide color. It also has a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, three USB-C ports with enough power to charge a MacBook, a Thunderbolt port to connect to your Mac, and a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio. 

In our review, we called it “an affordable alternative to the Pro Display XDR,” but still lamented its high price compared to other 27-inch monitors. So if you want one, go grab it while the price is still low.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

