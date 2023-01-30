Everyone is going to want to buy an iPhone 15 Ultra this fall

We’re still about seven months away from the unveiling of the iPhone 15, and if the rumors are to be believed, everyone will be talking about one thing: the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 15 Ultra is rumored to have the best of everything Apple has to offer in an iPhone. As an iPhone Pro Max replacement, it’ll have a 6.7-inch display that’s likely very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but everything else will be upgraded. Among the rumors we’ve heard about the iPhone 15 Ultra are:

A titanium body: Apple has been rumored for years to be working on an iPhone that uses a different material than stainless steel or aluminum, and after the Apple Watch Ultra, smart money is on lightweight titanium finally making an appearance. It’s possible that Apple only offers it in a single color like the Apple Watch to accentuate the difference.

Wi-Fi 6E: After being introduced in the iPad Pro and then the Mac mini and MacBook Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, which is faster and offers more bandwidth than Wi-Fi 6, Is almost certain to make it to the iPhone 15. The latest rumors say only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will have it.

A17 Bionic: After Apple separated last year’s Pro models with an A16 chip, it will reportedly do the same in 2023, with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra getting a new 3nm A17 processor that is expected to bring a significant speed and efficiency boost.

Solid-state volume power buttons: Apple will reportedly use solid-state buttons with dedicated haptic engines on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra, eliminating the last of the moving parts.

Periscope zoom: Another long-rumored feature, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to get a new periscope zoom lens, which will reportedly raise the optical zoom to 6x or 10x, with digital zoom that will likely reach 30x or 50x with incredible clarity.

Thunderbolt: The iPhone is almost certain to switch to USB-C this year, but while the non-Pro models will still have Lightning speeds, the Pro and Ultra model will reportedly have transfer rates as fast as the iPad Pro thanks to Thunderbolt support.

That’s a long list of features that will make the iPhone 15 Ultra the most desirable phone of all time. And there may be even more. Unknownz21 on Twitter, who leaked the schematics showing Wi-Fi 6E and solid-state buttons, says he has “discovered an apparent new feature/change” on the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra and will spill the beans “when deemed appropriate.” So start saving now, because there’s one more feature of the iPhone 15 Ultra: It’s certain to be the most expensive iPhone of all time.