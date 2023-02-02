iPhone 15, Mac Pro, and iPad rumors are running wild!

January ended with a flurry of rumors about Apple products. And it wasn’t just about Apple’s reality headset, which we covered in episode 823. The rumor mill is churning out speculation about just about every product in Apple’s lineup, so we thought we’d go over some of them in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
This is episode 826 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- Everyone is going to want to buy an iPhone 15 Ultra this fall
- Apple has reportedly given up on another iPhone chip project
- Well-respected analyst is ‘positive’ Apple is launching a folding iPad next year
- Apple is developing a magnetic iPad-like display in major smart-home push
- The next Mac Pro might be more locked down than ever
- Your next MacBook Pro could have a touchscreen
