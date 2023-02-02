iPhone 15, Mac Pro, and iPad rumors are running wild!

January ended with a flurry of rumors about Apple products. And it wasn’t just about Apple’s reality headset, which we covered in episode 823. The rumor mill is churning out speculation about just about every product in Apple’s lineup, so we thought we’d go over some of them in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!

This is episode 826 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 826 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 826 on Spotify

