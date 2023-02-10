Take 53% off this sleek lamp for your Valentine’s love nest

Want to light a spark this Valentine’s Day? There’s no need for an actual flame, much less a fireplace. Sometimes all it takes is a little mood lighting, and this minimalist LED corner floor lamp from Lamp Depot definitely makes an impression.

Picture this: You’ve taken your significant other out for a great meal, done the customary flowers, perhaps picked them up a gift. (Maybe even something that will help you stay in touch?) Now it’s time to head home, where you’ve got the mood set perfectly – and all you needed to do was pick a color and turn on this sleek little lamp.

Even if it were just a regular light, the design would be impressive enough. The bulbs are housed in a single, 55-inch tall aluminum and acrylic spire that faces the wall and reflects soft light out into the room. It sits on a weighted, L-shaped stand with secure rubber footing that lets it fit perfectly into any corner. You can make the beam of light as thin or diffuse as you want simply by moving it a little further away from the wall.

That’s hardly the only control you have over the look, though. On their default setting, the integrated LED bulbs can generate up to 1680 lumens of soft white light. But by using a handy remote, you can change that hue to any color on the RGB scale. That means your pick of over 16 million specific colors, so you’ve got illumination that’s ideally suited to the decor and the mood. You can even go with multiple colors if you want to get festive.

Since it’s the perfect accessory for the holiday, we’ve got a two-pack of the Lamp Depot LED Floor Lamp on sale for Valentine’s Day at $139.99, which is 53% off the MSRP.

