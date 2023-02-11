Play games, win cash: The $2M Puzzle is $30

When’s the last time you slowed things down and solved a puzzle? If you’re looking for a good excuse, get ready. National Puzzle Day is fast approaching, and you can celebrate with better-than-Amazon pricing on the game that pays to play: MSCHF’s 2 Million Dollar Puzzle.

If you haven’t already “put together the pieces” from the name, it’s true. This is actually a puzzle that can make you rich. Once you receive the puzzle, just get together and solve it. You may want to bring friends since the image you complete is notoriously tricky. Here’s the good news: Once you finish revealing the QR code image, just scan it to claim your prize. Every puzzle wins something, and there are two puzzles floating around out there with a code for $1,000,000.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is $30, or you can grab a 2-pack or 4-pack of puzzles to increase your chances.

The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle – $30

See Deal

Prices subject to change.