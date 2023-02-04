iPhone 14: Buy now or wait?

One of the most common questions we get is: Is this a good time to buy an iPhone? Of course if you need one–your old one is irreparably broken and you can’t go without, for example–then just get the iPhone that’s right for you.

But if you’re just craving an upgrade and don’t want to buy an iPhone right before the new model comes out, this article will tell you what you need to know.

iPhone 14: Pricing and features

Released: September 2023



The iPhone 14 comes in four varieties: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smallest “mini” size has been replaced by a non-Pro 6.7-inch “Plus” model.

The standard iPhone 14 models feature modest improvements over the iPhone 13, including slightly better performance and cameras. The iPhone 14 Pro models have more to recommend them, including an always-on display, the new “dynamic island” front camera interface element, and better cameras (including a 48 megapixel Wide camera).

As with previous years, the regular iPhone 14 starts at $799, and the Pro model is $999. Instead of a less expensive “mini” variant, Apple has larger iPhone 14 Plus starting at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is $1,099.

iPhone 14: Why you should buy

It’s the latest and greatest iPhone–it’s probably going to last the longest if you like to keep your iPhones for as long as possible, it’s the fastest, best camera, longest battery life, and so on.

Apple typically releases new iPhones in September (with some models coming in October), so it’s not like the phone you buy now is about to be made obsolete.

iPhone 14: Why you should wait

The only real reason to wait is to hold out until the fall for an iPhone 15. It might be more expensive, but we expect a lot of new features (especially in the Pro models, or a potential new iPhone 15 Ultra). If you don’t want to wait more than six months to get a new iPhone, go ahead and get the iPhone 14.

Macworld recommends: BUY

The new iPhones have been out for a few months, there are no major holiday sales on the horizon, and it’s going to be at least half a year before the new iPhones are released in the fall. If this is the upgrade you’re looking for, this is as good a time as any.