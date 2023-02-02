Home / Apple / News
News

Apple Q1 2023 earnings show first revenue decline in nearly 4 years

Production and inflation woes weigh heavily on Apple’s holiday quarter.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld FEB 2, 2023 2:14 pm PST
Apple Store
Image: Apple

Apple on Thursday posted its first quarterly revenue decline since 2019, bringing in $117.2 billion which is down 5 percent year over year. iMac sales were hit particularly hard, down about 30 percent year over year. iPhone sales also dipped by roughly 8 percent.

Apple was expected to post a significant reduction in revenue for the quarter, which saw several factors weighing on the company’s sales. Most notably, there were weeks-long issues with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max production that stretched over the important Black Friday rush and made the smartphones nearly impossible to find.

Additionally, Tim Cook blamed the strength of the U.S. dollar and “the challenging macroeconomic environment” as contributing factors. Indeed, prices for many Apple products have risen quite a bit outside the U.S., making them less affordable.

There were few bright spots for the company over the holiday quarter, but the iPad had its strongest quarters since 2014 and Services broke $20 billion for the first time:

  • iPhone: $65.8 billion (Down 8 percent)
  • Mac: $7.7 billion (Down 29 percent)
  • iPad: $9.4 (Up 30 percent)
  • Wearables: $13.5 billion (Down 8 percent)
  • Services: $20.8 billion (Up 6 percent)

Cook also announced that Apple hit 2 billion active devices for the first time.

While revenue fell year over year, Apple is still wildly profitable, with quarterly net revenue of about $30 billion (down almost 14% year over year) and diluted earnings per share of $1.88.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: