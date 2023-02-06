The iPhone 15 Ultra might be Apple’s biggest and priciest iPhone ever

In Apple’s glossary, the word “Ultra” means bigger: The M1 Ultra has 47 billion more transistors than even the new M2 Max, while the Apple Watch Ultra sports a 49mm display compared to the 41mm and 45mm Series 8. According to a new report, the iPhone 15 Ultra will bring that same mentality to the iPhone line.

For months, we’ve expected the iPhone 15 Ultra to replace the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the same 6.7-inch ProMotion display but add higher-end features. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra might actually be a third Pro-tier model with “further camera improvements, a faster chip and perhaps an even larger display.”

Even more surprising, he claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra could drop the charging port in an effort to include “more future-forward features.” Apple is rumored to replace the Lightning port with USB-C on the entire iPhone 15 line, but a so-called “portless” iPhone is reportedly years away.

Gurman says the main impetus behind the new larger iPhone 15 Ultra would be to “drive up prices” by selling “even more upscale iPhones.”

The iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to bring several new features to the iPhone, including a titanium frame, periscope zoom camera, and solid-state power buttons. It’s also rumored to pick up Wi-Fi 6E, which Apple has already brought to the iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro. In light of Gurman’s report, it’s not clear whether those features will be part of a separate iPhone 15 Ultra, with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro keeping a similar stainless steel frame and features.

For all the latest news and rumors about this year’s new phones, read our regularly updated iPhone 15 superguide.