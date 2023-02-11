Cupid shot this Macbook Pro down to $299.99 for Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re hunting down tech for yourself or a significant other, you’ve just found the perfect Valentine’s Day match. Refurbished laptops are always a good budget buy, but this 13.3″ Apple Macbook Pro has just been priced down for the holiday.

This 2012 model is a solid choice for home office use, with an Intel Core i5 processor that can handle plenty of multitasking. It comes fully ready for a Wi-Fi connection with a 720p HD camera that’s perfect for video calls. The battery is good for an impressive 7 hours on a single charge, and the storage is a particular highlight. We’re talking 500GB of space on its internal HDD, enough for a whole family’s photos, videos, and documents.

This laptop comes fully refurbished, with a 30-day aftermarket warranty.

Apple Macbook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 4GB 500GB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) – $299.99

