The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro are under $200 for the first time in 2022

We like Apple’s 2nd-gen AirPods Pro at full price, but we love them when they’re at the lowest price of the year: Amazon is selling the new AirPods Pro for $199, a savings of $49, a new 2022 low and matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro have the same design as the original model, but they’re all-new on the inside. They have better battery life (6 hours vs 4.5 hours) and noise cancelation, feature Apple’s new Adaptive Transparency feature, and have much improved audio quality. They also come with an updated charging case that has a speaker and a lanyard loop.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the latest AirPods Pro “the best choice for those who use Apple products.” So if you want a pair, go grab one before the price goes back up.