Apple releases tvOS and HomePod 16.3.1 with bug fixes and stability updates

Apple has released software updates for HomePod and Apple TV, version 16.3.1, to work out a few bugs. If you’re wondering whether this means you’re missing an iOS/iPadOS 16.3.1 update–you are not. This release appears to be only for HomePod and Apple TV. Apple’s second-generation HomePod began shipping on Friday.

The patch notes simply state that the software “includes general performance and stability updates.” There are no new security patches listed on Apple’s security updates page. Some users have been complaining about smart home performance since 16.3 arrived in late January and these updates to the two devices that can act as a Home hub are likely to address some of those. There are reports that Apple has been testing iOS 16.3.1 as well, so that update could arrive shortly.

Open Settings.

Go to System > Software Updates and select Update Software.

Select Download and Install and follow the prompts.

Open the Home app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Tap the more button (…) in the upper-right.

Tap on Software Updates.

If a software update is available, you’ll see a button labeled Update or Update All. Select the option and follow the prompts.