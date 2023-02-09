Will Mac gaming ever catch on?

The Mac has a long and storied history, but video games play a very small role. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we discuss the state of Mac gaming. Can the hardware handle the demands? Where are the blockbuster titles? What can Apple do to be viable in the market?

This is episode 827 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 827 on Apple Podcasts

Listen to episode 827 on Spotify

Get info

Click on the links below for more information.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.