The HomePod challenge: A blind audio test of old vs new

The 2nd-gen HomePod has only been on shelves for a week, but many shoppers might think it’s been out for years. Even though Apple’s original full-size HomePod was discontinued in 2019, the new model is nearly identical to the old model, and it’s unclear how Apple expects the HomePod 2 to do any better this time around.

With this in mind, we put the two models head to head in a blind audio test. The speakers were set up close together in the same room, and the reviewer (me) sat in the sweet spot while an assistant reviewer (my wife) streamed a playlist of assorted tracks to each speaker. For fairness, she mixed the order and I wasn’t told which speaker was playing until I had delivered my verdict.

After an initial test that seemed very close, I could generally tell the two speakers apart quite easily. That might seem absurd—of course, the second edition of anything should be better than the first, you’re no doubt thinking. But based on the minimal design and spec changes between the two models, it wasn’t clear where any audio improvements were going to come from, and even Apple’s enthusiastic write-up of the launch failed to deliver much in the way of concrete upgrades.

The results were surprising—and surprisingly close. The new HomePod wasn’t always better to my ears, though it definitely delivered a different sound. On certain genres of the tracks I listened to, the new model was clearly better, but on others, especially ones with a dominant bass component, the original was preferable.

The original HomePod was criticized for its excessive bass, but it helps create a fuller, deeper sound on certain tracks. Foundry

The HomePod Challenge

Song: “Horse and I” by Bat for Lashes

Preferred speaker: 2nd-gen HomePod

Observations: Rich and immersive, putting me right there in the recording studio, the new HomePod knocked it out of the park on this one. I had never been dissatisfied with the old model, but by comparison with its successor, it sounded slightly flatter. But this was a very close test to begin with. (Objectively speaking the old HomePod is not flat at all, it just sounds that way next to its new sibling. I’d still recommend it if you spot a second-hand bargain, but the new model is better.)

Song: “The Great Gig in the Sky” by Pink Floyd

Preferred speaker: 2nd-gen HomePod

Observations: Again, and this time with no hesitation, I preferred the HomePod 2. (I also correctly guessed which one was the HomePod 2, based on the results of the first test.) There’s simply more to the sound: It surrounded me and drew me into the music. I felt like I was hearing details I missed the first 20 times I had heard the track. Thumbs up to the new model.

Song: “Supernature” by Cerrone

Preferred speaker: 1st-gen HomePod

Observations: On this electro track, I firmly voted for the original HomePod. The bass was hard and punchy and sounded fabulous through the old model. By comparison, the new HomePod plays it slightly cool with the bass end, as if it’s worried about overwhelming the listener. For some that will be good news, as the original HomePod was rated as very bass-heavy, but for me, that was part of its charm.

Song: “Prelude & Fugue 03 in C#” by J.S. Bach, played by Glen Gould

Preferred speaker: 2nd-gen HomePod

Observations: The first speaker I heard offered superb detail and a pleasing, balanced sound, while the second was thinner and a touch flatter. It turned out this was another vote for the new HomePod. 3-1 to the new model.

Song: “Emerge” by Fischerspooner

Preferred speaker: 1st-gen HomePod

Observations: This song takes a moment to get going, but once the bass kicks in there’s no comparison between the two speakers–and having learned from the previous Cerrone track, I was able to correctly guess which was which. Sure enough, the original HomePod delivers noticeably heavier, punchier bass and gets my vote as a better listening experience.

Song: “Locomotion” by John Coltrane

Preferred speaker: 1st-gen HomePod

Observations: This jazz track should test the speakers’ abilities across the spectrum, but the heavier bass muscle of the original model proves key. With more at the bottom end, the original HomePod delivers a broader and deeper sound which I preferred. There’s a little more detail at the top with the new speaker, however.

Conclusion: How much bass do you want?

That’s a 3-3 draw, with preferences varying according to the genre. On classical, most pop and rock and some jazz my preference is for the second-gen HomePod with its richer and more detailed sound; but on dance/electro and bass-heavy jazz the original HomePod wins out. For most of us that will translate into a win for the new model more often than not. Mind you, this is a matter of personal taste; some may prefer the new speaker’s lighter touch at the bass end even when that element is foregrounded.

From the announcement, it didn’t seem like Apple had changed a great deal in the full-size HomePod’s external design and internal layout, but the company has got results. There are noticeable improvements here, and the newer model is a worthy (if bass-lighter) successor to what was already an excellent speaker.