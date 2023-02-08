Apple releases a MagSafe Duo firmware update that won’t fix any of its problems

If you own a MagSafe Duo, there’s a new firmware version for your device. Unfortunately, it’s not going to fix any of the things that are wrong with it.

As spotted by MacRumors, the new version is 256.1067.0 (10M3063). To check, attach your iPhone to the MagSafe Duo charger, open the Settings app, tap General, then About, and Carrier Lock. Then select the “Apple MagSafe Charger” name and you’ll see the firmware version number. The previous firmware number was 186.0.0.0.

Unfortunately, the new firmware won’t fix any of the MagSafe Duo’s actual issues. When it launched in 2020, we called it “nearly impossible to recommend” in our 2-star review, complaining about slow speeds and a janky design, and it’s only gotten worse over the years. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have a hard time resting on the charger, and Apple recommends laying the Apple Watch Ultra flat and removing its band to get it to charge properly as it doesn’t fit properly on the connector when upright.

There’s no way to physically update the MagSafe Duo firmware, but if it’s plugged in and charging an Apple device it should automatically download and install the update.