Determine the exact color of any object with the Nix scanner

Choosing the right paint color isn’t easy. And it’s next to impossible if you want it to match with something else. Looking for an easy way to pick the right color every time? Then you need the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 — Temporarily discounted by 40 percent off the MSRP.

The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 lets you scan any type of surface to determine its color to exact precision. You just pair it to your phone, load up the app, and scan an object of your choosing. The Nix then gives you the color code of that object in sRGB, HEX, CMYK, or LAB codes so you can get paint that replicates it exactly.

The device comes pre-calibrated and requires no complicated setup, which means that virtually anyone can use it with ease. And it works exceptionally well, which is why the Nix has received high marks from reviewers all over the web including from the folks at Mashable and CNET.

There are methods that decorators use to pick a color palette. But, if you’re a bit of a perfectionist and want something that’s very specific, then the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is a must-have item. And since you can get it on sale this week for just $59, there’s no good reason not to.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 – $59

See Deal

Prices subject to change.