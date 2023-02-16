Critical OS updates available now, MacBook Air available in April

Apple could release the new, bigger MacBook Air this April. What’s new with this laptop, and what does it mean for the MacBook lineup? Also, we talk about the newest updates to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
This is episode 828 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 828 on Apple Podcasts
Listen to episode 828 on Spotify
Get info
Click on the links below for more information.
- A new 15-inch MacBook Air could be here as soon as April
- Apple releases iOS 16.3.1 with bug fixes and critical security updates
- Apple patches a major Mac security flaw in macOS Ventura 13.2.1
Subscribe to the Macworld Podcast
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.