Stay connected with 20% off this 14-port docking hub

If you’re setting up a media center or high-performance workstation, soon or later you’re going to hit a wall: Too many peripherals, not enough connections. If you’re serious about the performance of your tech, you’ll want a hub like the mBeat 14-in-1 Docking Station, which can not only connect all your devices but let them perform to their top potential.

Let’s start with the basics. In one connection point, you’ve got 7 USB ports with both fast-charging capability and legacy slots that will be compatible with older USB 2.0 peripherals. You’ve also got everything you need to hook up multiple monitors or speakers, including HDMI with 8K capacity and 3.5 mm audio auxiliary. There’s even an SD and MicroSD card reader, and that’s just for starters.

Want to set up your rig the right way? Right now, you can get this mBeat 14-in-1 Docking Station for $199.99, a discount of 20% off the MSRP.

mBeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station – $199.99

