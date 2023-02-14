Take $99 off the iPad Air or iPad mini at Amazon right now

Since Apple isn’t rumored to be releasing a new iPad anytime soon, it’s a great time to buy one—especially when they’re this cheap: Amazon is selling the iPad Air with 64GB of storage for $500, and the iPad mini with 64GB of storage for $400 in a variety of colors, a savings of $99 and within pennies of their all-time low prices.

Despite the size difference, the iPad mini and iPad Air are very similar tablets. The mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and an A15 processor while the Air has a 10-9-inch display and M1 processor, but otherwise, they have the same design, 12MP front and 12MP rear cameras, 64GB of storage, Apple Pencil 2 support, USB-C, and Touch ID-enabled power button.

It comes down to a matter of preference—do you want something small enough to toss into a bag or a little larger for watching movies? Either way, you’re getting a great tablet at a great price.