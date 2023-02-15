‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3: Everything you need to know before the March 15 premiere

Apple put a lot of effort into making its early slate of Apple TV+ original shows a little bit of something for everyone. All the company needed was one breakout hit to put the service on the map.

While the quality was good, none of the shows got that “everyone is talking about it” quality until, almost a year after the debut of Apple TV+, one of the shows that weren’t very heavily promoted became a runaway hit. Combing niceness and good cheer with soccer seems like a recipe that could never succeed in the U.S., but Ted Lasso managed to charm everyone just the same. The show immediately became the most-watched show on Apple TV+.

The first season received 20 Emmy nominations, and it won seven. The second season also got 20 nominations and won four.

After a long break, Ted Lasso is finally coming back for its third, and maybe final, season. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When is ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 streaming?

The third season will debut with the first episode on Wednesday, March 15. New episodes will follow weekly.

If that sounds strange to you, it is. Apple TV+ shows generally debut on Fridays, including previous seasons of Ted Lasso. Ted Lasso’s third season will be the first mid-week show on the service.

How many episodes will there be?

There will be 12 episodes in Ted Lasso Season 3, just like Season 2.

Where can I watch ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3?

Ted Lasso is exclusively available on Apple TV+. You don’t need Apple TV hardware–the service is available on lots of streaming devices, smart TVs, game consoles, and mobile devices.

How can I watch previous seasons of ‘Ted Lasso’?

Just like season 3, you can watch previous seasons on Apple TV+.

What does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple charges $6.99 per month for its streaming service following a 7-day free trial. However, if you buy an Apple device, you get three months free.

Did Season 2 end on a cliffhanger?

Sort of. Despite being promoted to the Premier League, longtime Richmond coach Nate Shelley left the club to become the new manager of rival West Ham United.

What’s Season 3 about?

Here’s how Apple describes the third season plot: In the third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Season 3 of “Ted Lasso,” premiering March 15. Apple

Will this be the last season of Ted Lasso?

It could be! Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and is also a writer and producer on the series, was quoted in a piece in The Times U.K. as saying that the show was always planned as three seasons, a sentiment echoed by Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Brendan Hunt (coach Beard). When asked if season three would be the last, he said, “We are writing it like that.”

But in none of Apple’s promotional material is season 3 hailed as the grand finale for Ted Lasso. However, Apple also hasn’t announced that the show has been picked up for a fourth season, which also seems odd given the show’s popularity and the rumors about the final season.

It appears that Apple and the show’s creators were perhaps not prepared for how successful and beloved the show would be, and it would likely only take some small changes to the Season 3 finale to leave the door open for further seasons.