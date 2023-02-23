Sounding off about the new HomePod

Just when you thought it was dead, the HomePod is back! And we have HomePod 2.0 in the house! What does it sound like? What are its most impressive features? And most importantly, did Apple make it better than before? We’re talking HomePod in this episode of the Macworld Podcast! Stay tuned!

This is episode 828 with Karen Haslem, David Price, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 829 on Apple Podcast

Listen to episode 829 on Spotify

Get info

Click on the links below for more information.

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/macworld

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on MegaPhone.