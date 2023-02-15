Get $1,000 worth of travel apps and classes for under $170

There’s a lot to be said for spontaneity, and we all can dream of whisking away to some European hotspot or tropical retreat at a moment’s notice. In practice, though, a little vacation planning can go a long way. When veteran travelers want to make the most out of their getaway, they use airfare discount finders, brush up on the local language and even prep their device with a reliable VPN. And the real pros? They get the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle and do all of the above.

If you really love to travel, this is the package deal that can enrich your adventures and save you more with every trip you take. To start with, you get a lifetime subscription to both Rosetta Stone and Dollar Flight Club Premium. The former is one of the world’s most recognized language learning systems and a great way to build your vocabulary in Spanish, German, Korean, Hindi, or 20 other languages. The latter is a highly-rated app that actively sends you alerts for the cheapest flights to the places you want to go. It can save you hundreds on every flight and you’ll get additional discounts on gear and expeditions just for being a member.

Those alone would be worth the discount price (more on that later), but you also get a lifetime subscription to RealVPN. Not only does this service keep your personal info safe while using public wi-fi, it can also get you local access to geo-restricted content in countries around the world.

The bundle rounds out with 12 courses from SkillSuccess, all designed to help you become a better world traveler. You’ll get expert tips on everything from photography to how to effectively vlog your travel trips – all presented in lessons you can absorb on the quickest flights.

Right now, you can get all of the above in the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle for $199 — and if you enter the discount code TRAVEL15, you can take 15% off that for a best-of-the-web final price of $169.15.

