Traveling this year? Do it the cheap way with this flight finder

As winter thaws into spring, many of us are going to be making vacation plans. But while you’re scrolling around for the right hotel, make sure you consider the one area you can really save: Airfare. Flight prices can vary wildly from one day to the next for a variety, and discounted seats can be gone minutes after they go up for grabs. You either need to constantly monitor the airline websites to catch them, or get a membership to Matt’s Flights – and let them do it for you.

There are multiple plans available, but whichever one you choose, it’s more than possible to make up the cost of your first flight alone. To use the service, you simply fill in your preferred locations, when you’d like to go, and for how long. From there, you’ll basically have a watchdog who keeps constant tabs on flights in your window of opportunity

When ticket prices drop, whether due to last-minute cancellations or seasonal sales, you’ll get an email to notify you of the bargain. That’s true on any level of Matt’s Flights membership, but the paid service gets you the “cream of the crop” deals and the first crack at them. From there, all you have to do is book the flight directly. There are no additional booking fees and no middleman to pay.

This all works especially well if you’re willing to be flexible on times and dates. Planning further out allows you to let Matt’s Flights hunt for the best prices and book your vacation around what you can save. As a member, you’ll also get a direct line to Matt and his team so they can help you plan the rest of your trip once you’re all booked up.

Ready to start saving on your next trip? A lifetime membership is now on sale for $89.99.

Matt’s Flights Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription: Save $1,000s on Airfare, the Deal of a LIFETIME! – $89.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.