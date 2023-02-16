If you own an M2 MacBook Air or MacBook Pro there’s an update…for your cable

There’s a software update you might have missed: a new firmware for the Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable used to charge the newest MacBook Air and MacBook Pros.

It’s not clear what the firmware fixes or patches, but it’s unlikely to include any noticeable changes. According to Aaron Zollo on Twitter, the firmware version is 3.1.12 and has build number 10M1543. As far as we know, it’s the first time the firmware has been updated since the cable arrived in 2021 with the new MacBook Pro.

We got an update today… for the USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable (2 m) — Aaron (@aaronp613) February 14, 2023

There’s no way to directly update the cable, but it should update automatically when plugged into your Mac. While you can check the firmware of your power adapter by attaching it to your Mac and clicking on the Apple logo in the top left corner of the menu bar, then About This Mac, System Report, and Power, it’s not clear how to check the specific firmware version of the cable.

Several MacBooks use the MagSafe 3 connector for charging, including the M2 MacBook Air, and the 2021 and 2023 MacBook Pros.