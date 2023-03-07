macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3 arrives as MacBook Air rumors heat up

Following several rumors from credible sources that claim Apple is preparing to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air next month, possibly with an M3 processor, Apple has released the third beta of macOS 13.3 to developers who are part of the Apple Developer Program. The public beta will likely follow in a day or two.

macOS 13.3 will include several new emoji and the return of the Home app architecture upgrade that was removed last year. Additionally, the release notes say macOS Ventura 13.3 includes a warning that appears on Apple silicon MacBooks when an SD card is inserted as well as several fixes related to the iWork apps, virtualization software, iCloud, Task Manager, and more. The 13.3 beta has also been used to push numerous Rapid Security Response updates as Apple continues to test the new method for delivering targeted security patches.

As rumors heat up, it’s also possible that the release of macOS Ventura 13.3 will coincide with the launch of several new Macs. Apple is rumored to be preparing to release a new 15-inch MacBook Air and the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, as well as an update to the 13-inch MacBook Air.

The 13.3 update follows the general release of macOS Ventura 13.2 on January 23, which included nearly two dozen security updates and support for physical FIDO-certified security keys. Apple released macOS Ventura 13.2.1 in mid-February, which included three more critical security fixes, including one for a WebKit vulnerability that could lead to arbitrary code execution.

To install the macOS 13.3 public beta when it arrives, you must register your Mac in the Apple Beta Software Program and install a new profile on your Mac. After installing the beta, you will receive regular updates as they arrive during the development process.

Update March 7: The third beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 has arrived.