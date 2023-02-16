The first macOS Ventura 13.3 beta arrives amid rumors of new Macs

After several weeks since 13.2 arrived, Apple released the beta of macOS 13.3 to developers who are part of the Apple Developer Program. The update will be released to participants in the public Beta Software Program likely within the week.

We don’t expect any major features in the macOS 13.3, but we’ll update this article as we discover anything new. Among the features that we’re expecting Apple to release this year are Apple Pay Later and Apple Music Classical. It’s also possible that Ventura 13.3 could include hidden information about upcoming Mac releases, including the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air and the first Apple silicon Mac Pro.

The 13.3 update follows the general release of macOS Ventura 13.2 on January 23, which included nearly two dozen security updates and support for physical FIDO-certified security keys. Earlier this week, Apple released macOS Ventura 13.2.1, which included three more critical security fixes, including one for a WebKit vulnerability that could lead to arbitrary code execution.

To install the macOS 13.3 public beta when it arrives, you must register your Mac in the Apple Beta Software Program and install a new profile. You will then receive updates as they arrive during the development process.