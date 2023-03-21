Final macOS Ventura 13.3 beta arrives as release appears imminent

Following several rumors from credible sources that claim Apple is preparing to launch a 15-inch MacBook Air in April, as well as the looming release of the first Apple silicon-based Mac Pro, Apple has released the macOS 13.3 release candidate to developers who are part of the Apple Developer Program. Apple will likely release the new update next week, possibly on Monday, March 27, or Tuesday, March 28.

The 13.3 update follows the general release of macOS Ventura 13.2 on January 23, which included nearly two dozen security updates and support for physical FIDO-certified security keys. Apple released macOS Ventura 13.2.1 in mid-February with three more critical security fixes, including one for a WebKit vulnerability that could lead to arbitrary code execution.

macOS 13.3 beta: New features

New emoji: macOS 13.3 will include several new emojis, including a pink heart, donkey, shaking face, and pea pod.

Home architecture upgrade: After removing it last December, macOS 13.3 marks the return of the Home app architecture upgrade, which will bring a speedier experience.

Possible redesigned TV app: 9to5Mac reports that the beta includes a redesigned TV app to make it more aligned with the version in iPadOS 15.2. The Mac version will have a sidebar for navigation, but the redesigned app is not active in the beta just yet.

Bug fixes: Along with the new features, the macOS 13.3 release notes say the update includes a warning that appears on Apple silicon MacBooks when an SD card is inserted as well as several fixes related to the iWork apps, virtualization software, iCloud, Task Manager, and more.

Security updates: The 13.3 beta has also been used to push numerous Rapid Security Response updates as Apple continues to test the new method for delivering targeted security patches.

macOS 13.3 beta: How to install

If you don’t want to wait until next week, to install the macOS 13.3 beta, you can get it on your Mac now by either paying for a developer account or registering your Mac in the Apple Beta Software Program. Once registered, you will install a new profile on your Mac that will show the latest beta in the Software Update section in System Settings. After installing the beta, you will receive regular updates as they arrive during the development process.