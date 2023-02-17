Home / iPhone / News
More than 20 new emoji are coming to your iPhone in iOS 16.4

Moose, donkey, peas, and more.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld FEB 17, 2023 8:03 am PST
New apple emoji for 2023
Image: Emojipedia

Apple released the first iOS 16.4 beta this week with a couple of notable new features, including the return of the new Home architecture update that was pulled in December, web push notifications, and a change to the way betas are installed. But most users will only care about the new emoji that will be available when they update.

After bringing the melting face, biting lip, jar, beans, and bubbles to iPhone in iOS 15.4 last year, Apple is bringing 21 new designs and 31 variations with the upcoming update. These are the new designs as of the first iOS 16.4 beta:

  • Heart: Blue, pink, gray
  • Smiley: Shaking face
  • Gesture: Rightwards and leftwards pushing hand with 5 skin tones each
  • Animals: Donkey, moose, goose, wing, jellyfish
  • Nature: Hyacinth, pea pod, ginger
  • Items: Folding hand fan, hair pick, flute, maracas
  • Symbols: Khanda, wireless

As this is the first beta, the design above could change before the final version is released. As Emojipedia notes, Apple added cream cheese to the bagel emoji and changed the shape and angle of the peach emoji in previous years.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

